Monday's contest that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (46-37) against the Pittsburgh Pirates (39-44) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 10:10 PM on July 3.

The probable pitchers are Clayton Kershaw (10-4) for the Dodgers and Mitch Keller (9-3) for the Pirates.

Dodgers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Dodgers 5, Pirates 3.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Dodgers have a record of 3-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Dodgers have been favorites in 70 games this season and won 40 (57.1%) of those contests.

Los Angeles has a record of 12-12 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -175 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Los Angeles has scored 450 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Dodgers have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.

Dodgers Schedule