On Monday, David Peralta (.333 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Royals.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Explore More About This Game

David Peralta At The Plate

  • Peralta has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks while hitting .286.
  • Peralta enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .533.
  • In 41 of 67 games this year (61.2%) Peralta has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (17.9%).
  • He has homered in 7.5% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Peralta has picked up an RBI in 28.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
  • In 20 of 67 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 38
.306 AVG .270
.341 OBP .308
.482 SLG .360
7 XBH 7
4 HR 1
18 RBI 11
13/5 K/BB 20/7
1 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have a 4.33 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (81 total, one per game).
  • Keller (9-3) is aiming for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 3.34 ERA in 105 2/3 innings pitched, with 118 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.34), 18th in WHIP (1.114), and 15th in K/9 (10.1).
