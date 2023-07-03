David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Pirates - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 1:25 PM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Monday, David Peralta (.333 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Royals.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks while hitting .286.
- Peralta enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .533.
- In 41 of 67 games this year (61.2%) Peralta has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (17.9%).
- He has homered in 7.5% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Peralta has picked up an RBI in 28.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- In 20 of 67 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|38
|.306
|AVG
|.270
|.341
|OBP
|.308
|.482
|SLG
|.360
|7
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|1
|18
|RBI
|11
|13/5
|K/BB
|20/7
|1
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.33 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (81 total, one per game).
- Keller (9-3) is aiming for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 3.34 ERA in 105 2/3 innings pitched, with 118 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.34), 18th in WHIP (1.114), and 15th in K/9 (10.1).
