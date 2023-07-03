On Monday, David Peralta (.333 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Royals.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks while hitting .286.

Peralta enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .533.

In 41 of 67 games this year (61.2%) Peralta has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (17.9%).

He has homered in 7.5% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Peralta has picked up an RBI in 28.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

In 20 of 67 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 38 .306 AVG .270 .341 OBP .308 .482 SLG .360 7 XBH 7 4 HR 1 18 RBI 11 13/5 K/BB 20/7 1 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings