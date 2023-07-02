Will Smith -- .222 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the mound, on July 2 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Will Smith At The Plate

  • Smith has nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .276.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 44th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.
  • In 39 of 60 games this year (65%) Smith has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (28.3%).
  • In 12 games this year, he has homered (20%, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish).
  • Smith has had at least one RBI in 43.3% of his games this season (26 of 60), with more than one RBI 11 times (18.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 33 games this year (55%), including five multi-run games (8.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 31
.311 AVG .241
.409 OBP .384
.594 SLG .398
12 XBH 10
9 HR 3
25 RBI 16
20/16 K/BB 15/25
0 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Royals' 5.20 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (96 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Singer makes the start for the Royals, his 17th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 5.88 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.88, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .287 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.