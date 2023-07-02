Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Royals - July 2
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:23 PM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Will Smith -- .222 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the mound, on July 2 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith has nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .276.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 44th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.
- In 39 of 60 games this year (65%) Smith has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (28.3%).
- In 12 games this year, he has homered (20%, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Smith has had at least one RBI in 43.3% of his games this season (26 of 60), with more than one RBI 11 times (18.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 33 games this year (55%), including five multi-run games (8.3%).
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|31
|.311
|AVG
|.241
|.409
|OBP
|.384
|.594
|SLG
|.398
|12
|XBH
|10
|9
|HR
|3
|25
|RBI
|16
|20/16
|K/BB
|15/25
|0
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.20 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (96 total, 1.2 per game).
- Singer makes the start for the Royals, his 17th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 5.88 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.88, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .287 batting average against him.
