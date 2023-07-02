Will Smith -- .222 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the mound, on July 2 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith has nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .276.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 44th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.

In 39 of 60 games this year (65%) Smith has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (28.3%).

In 12 games this year, he has homered (20%, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish).

Smith has had at least one RBI in 43.3% of his games this season (26 of 60), with more than one RBI 11 times (18.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 33 games this year (55%), including five multi-run games (8.3%).

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 31 .311 AVG .241 .409 OBP .384 .594 SLG .398 12 XBH 10 9 HR 3 25 RBI 16 20/16 K/BB 15/25 0 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings