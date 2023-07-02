Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Royals - July 2
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:23 PM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Mookie Betts -- with a slugging percentage of .909 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on July 2 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he reached base in all six of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with a double, two home runs and four RBI) against the Royals.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts has 19 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 49 walks while batting .271.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 57th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.
- Betts is batting .533 with three homers during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Betts has gotten a hit in 58 of 79 games this season (73.4%), with multiple hits on 17 occasions (21.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 24.1% of his games in 2023 (19 of 79), and 6% of his trips to the plate.
- Betts has driven home a run in 32 games this season (40.5%), including more than one RBI in 19% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
- In 59.5% of his games this season (47 of 79), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (16.5%) he has scored more than once.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|42
|.306
|AVG
|.241
|.393
|OBP
|.357
|.604
|SLG
|.512
|20
|XBH
|22
|11
|HR
|11
|25
|RBI
|31
|33/20
|K/BB
|29/29
|3
|SB
|4
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Royals' 5.20 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (96 total, 1.2 per game).
- Singer gets the start for the Royals, his 17th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 5.88 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 5.88 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .287 to his opponents.
