Mookie Betts -- with a slugging percentage of .909 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on July 2 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in all six of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with a double, two home runs and four RBI) against the Royals.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Brady Singer

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts has 19 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 49 walks while batting .271.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 57th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Betts is batting .533 with three homers during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Betts has gotten a hit in 58 of 79 games this season (73.4%), with multiple hits on 17 occasions (21.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 24.1% of his games in 2023 (19 of 79), and 6% of his trips to the plate.

Betts has driven home a run in 32 games this season (40.5%), including more than one RBI in 19% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..

In 59.5% of his games this season (47 of 79), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (16.5%) he has scored more than once.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 42 .306 AVG .241 .393 OBP .357 .604 SLG .512 20 XBH 22 11 HR 11 25 RBI 31 33/20 K/BB 29/29 3 SB 4

Royals Pitching Rankings