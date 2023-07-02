The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Vargas (.147 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 156 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Royals.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

Vargas has 14 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 36 walks while hitting .198.

In 37 of 75 games this year (49.3%) Vargas has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (12.0%).

In seven games this year, he has homered (9.3%, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish).

Vargas has had an RBI in 21 games this season (28.0%), including nine multi-RBI outings (12.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 31 of 75 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 39 .204 AVG .192 .321 OBP .287 .345 SLG .400 11 XBH 14 2 HR 5 15 RBI 16 25/19 K/BB 31/17 1 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings