The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Vargas (.147 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 156 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Royals.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

  • Vargas has 14 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 36 walks while hitting .198.
  • In 37 of 75 games this year (49.3%) Vargas has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (12.0%).
  • In seven games this year, he has homered (9.3%, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish).
  • Vargas has had an RBI in 21 games this season (28.0%), including nine multi-RBI outings (12.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 31 of 75 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
35 GP 39
.204 AVG .192
.321 OBP .287
.345 SLG .400
11 XBH 14
2 HR 5
15 RBI 16
25/19 K/BB 31/17
1 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.20).
  • Royals pitchers combine to give up 96 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
  • Singer (4-7 with a 5.88 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 17th of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.88, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .287 batting average against him.
