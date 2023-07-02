Miguel Vargas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Royals - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:29 AM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Vargas (.147 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 156 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Royals.
Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Miguel Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas has 14 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 36 walks while hitting .198.
- In 37 of 75 games this year (49.3%) Vargas has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (12.0%).
- In seven games this year, he has homered (9.3%, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Vargas has had an RBI in 21 games this season (28.0%), including nine multi-RBI outings (12.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 31 of 75 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|39
|.204
|AVG
|.192
|.321
|OBP
|.287
|.345
|SLG
|.400
|11
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|5
|15
|RBI
|16
|25/19
|K/BB
|31/17
|1
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.20).
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 96 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Singer (4-7 with a 5.88 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 17th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.88, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .287 batting average against him.
