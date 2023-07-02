Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Royals - July 2
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:23 PM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Miguel Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .357 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on July 2 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Royals.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is hitting .225 with nine doubles and 11 walks.
- Rojas has gotten at least one hit in 50.9% of his games this year (29 of 57), with multiple hits 11 times (19.3%).
- In 57 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Rojas has driven in a run in seven games this year (12.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored at least once 16 times this year (28.1%), including three games with multiple runs (5.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|28
|.221
|AVG
|.228
|.292
|OBP
|.240
|.279
|SLG
|.272
|5
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|13/9
|K/BB
|13/2
|4
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.20 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (96 total, 1.2 per game).
- Singer gets the start for the Royals, his 17th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 5.88 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.88, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .287 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.