Miguel Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .357 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on July 2 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Royals.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas is hitting .225 with nine doubles and 11 walks.
  • Rojas has gotten at least one hit in 50.9% of his games this year (29 of 57), with multiple hits 11 times (19.3%).
  • In 57 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Rojas has driven in a run in seven games this year (12.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored at least once 16 times this year (28.1%), including three games with multiple runs (5.3%).

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
27 GP 28
.221 AVG .228
.292 OBP .240
.279 SLG .272
5 XBH 4
0 HR 0
3 RBI 4
13/9 K/BB 13/2
4 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have a 5.20 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Royals rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (96 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Singer gets the start for the Royals, his 17th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 5.88 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
  • In 16 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.88, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .287 against him.
