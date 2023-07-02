Miguel Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .357 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on July 2 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Royals.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Brady Singer

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is hitting .225 with nine doubles and 11 walks.

Rojas has gotten at least one hit in 50.9% of his games this year (29 of 57), with multiple hits 11 times (19.3%).

In 57 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Rojas has driven in a run in seven games this year (12.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored at least once 16 times this year (28.1%), including three games with multiple runs (5.3%).

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 28 .221 AVG .228 .292 OBP .240 .279 SLG .272 5 XBH 4 0 HR 0 3 RBI 4 13/9 K/BB 13/2 4 SB 1

