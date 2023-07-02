The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Max Muncy (.156 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy is hitting .193 with six doubles, 18 home runs and 42 walks.

Muncy has picked up a hit in 47.7% of his 65 games this year, with multiple hits in 15.4% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 21.5% of his games in 2023, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.

Muncy has driven in a run in 27 games this year (41.5%), including nine games with more than one RBI (13.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 33 of 65 games this season, and more than once 9 times.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 37 .214 AVG .176 .361 OBP .295 .459 SLG .464 10 XBH 14 7 HR 11 16 RBI 32 33/22 K/BB 44/20 0 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings