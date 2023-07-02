Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Royals - July 2
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:23 PM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Max Muncy (.156 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy is hitting .193 with six doubles, 18 home runs and 42 walks.
- Muncy has picked up a hit in 47.7% of his 65 games this year, with multiple hits in 15.4% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 21.5% of his games in 2023, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Muncy has driven in a run in 27 games this year (41.5%), including nine games with more than one RBI (13.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 33 of 65 games this season, and more than once 9 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|37
|.214
|AVG
|.176
|.361
|OBP
|.295
|.459
|SLG
|.464
|10
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|11
|16
|RBI
|32
|33/22
|K/BB
|44/20
|0
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Royals' 5.20 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (96 total, 1.2 per game).
- Singer (4-7 with a 5.88 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 17th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty went six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- The 26-year-old has put together a 5.88 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .287 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.