Jason Heyward -- with a slugging percentage of .643 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the mound, on July 2 at 2:10 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Royals.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Brady Singer

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward has 12 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks while batting .261.

In 45.2% of his 62 games this season, Heyward has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 62 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (12.9%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Heyward has driven home a run in 13 games this year (21.0%), including more than one RBI in 8.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored at least once 25 times this season (40.3%), including seven games with multiple runs (11.3%).

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 31 .234 AVG .286 .337 OBP .368 .494 SLG .476 10 XBH 10 5 HR 3 12 RBI 8 19/11 K/BB 17/10 1 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings