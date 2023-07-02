Jason Heyward -- with a slugging percentage of .643 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the mound, on July 2 at 2:10 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Royals.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

  • Heyward has 12 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks while batting .261.
  • In 45.2% of his 62 games this season, Heyward has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
  • Looking at the 62 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (12.9%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Heyward has driven home a run in 13 games this year (21.0%), including more than one RBI in 8.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored at least once 25 times this season (40.3%), including seven games with multiple runs (11.3%).

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 31
.234 AVG .286
.337 OBP .368
.494 SLG .476
10 XBH 10
5 HR 3
12 RBI 8
19/11 K/BB 17/10
1 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.20).
  • The Royals rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (96 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Singer (4-7 with a 5.88 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 17th of the season.
  • In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty went six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
  • The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.88, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .287 batting average against him.
