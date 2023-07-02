Jason Heyward Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Royals - July 2
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:23 PM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Jason Heyward -- with a slugging percentage of .643 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the mound, on July 2 at 2:10 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Royals.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward has 12 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks while batting .261.
- In 45.2% of his 62 games this season, Heyward has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 62 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (12.9%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Heyward has driven home a run in 13 games this year (21.0%), including more than one RBI in 8.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored at least once 25 times this season (40.3%), including seven games with multiple runs (11.3%).
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|31
|.234
|AVG
|.286
|.337
|OBP
|.368
|.494
|SLG
|.476
|10
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|8
|19/11
|K/BB
|17/10
|1
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.20).
- The Royals rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (96 total, 1.2 per game).
- Singer (4-7 with a 5.88 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 17th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty went six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.88, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .287 batting average against him.
