The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (.256 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman has 10 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 25 walks while hitting .236.

Outman has gotten a hit in 38 of 76 games this year (50.0%), with more than one hit on 17 occasions (22.4%).

He has homered in 9.2% of his games in 2023 (seven of 76), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Outman has driven in a run in 20 games this year (26.3%), including eight games with more than one RBI (10.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 27 times this year (35.5%), including 11 games with multiple runs (14.5%).

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 39 .250 AVG .224 .331 OBP .309 .375 SLG .440 8 XBH 14 2 HR 7 17 RBI 19 47/11 K/BB 50/14 7 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings