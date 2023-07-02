James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Royals - July 2
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:23 PM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (.256 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman has 10 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 25 walks while hitting .236.
- Outman has gotten a hit in 38 of 76 games this year (50.0%), with more than one hit on 17 occasions (22.4%).
- He has homered in 9.2% of his games in 2023 (seven of 76), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Outman has driven in a run in 20 games this year (26.3%), including eight games with more than one RBI (10.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 27 times this year (35.5%), including 11 games with multiple runs (14.5%).
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|39
|.250
|AVG
|.224
|.331
|OBP
|.309
|.375
|SLG
|.440
|8
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|7
|17
|RBI
|19
|47/11
|K/BB
|50/14
|7
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.20).
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 96 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Singer gets the start for the Royals, his 17th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 5.88 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.88, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .287 against him.
