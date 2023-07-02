The Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman (.425 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Brady Singer

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman has an OPS of .942, fueled by an OBP of .401 to go with a slugging percentage of .541. All three of those stats lead Los Angeles hitters this season.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks third in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

Freeman enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .333.

In 78% of his games this year (64 of 82), Freeman has picked up at least one hit, and in 32 of those games (39%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 15.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Freeman has had an RBI in 34 games this year (41.5%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (13.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 52 games this year (63.4%), including 13 multi-run games (15.9%).

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 43 .312 AVG .329 .391 OBP .409 .487 SLG .590 17 XBH 26 5 HR 9 21 RBI 33 31/20 K/BB 34/19 7 SB 4

Royals Pitching Rankings