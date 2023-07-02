Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Royals - July 2
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:23 PM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman (.425 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman has an OPS of .942, fueled by an OBP of .401 to go with a slugging percentage of .541. All three of those stats lead Los Angeles hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks third in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.
- Freeman enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .333.
- In 78% of his games this year (64 of 82), Freeman has picked up at least one hit, and in 32 of those games (39%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 15.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Freeman has had an RBI in 34 games this year (41.5%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (13.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 52 games this year (63.4%), including 13 multi-run games (15.9%).
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|43
|.312
|AVG
|.329
|.391
|OBP
|.409
|.487
|SLG
|.590
|17
|XBH
|26
|5
|HR
|9
|21
|RBI
|33
|31/20
|K/BB
|34/19
|7
|SB
|4
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.20).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (96 total, 1.2 per game).
- Singer makes the start for the Royals, his 17th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 5.88 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians while surrendering four hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 5.88 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .287 to opposing batters.
