The Los Angeles Dodgers (46-36) visit the Kansas City Royals (24-59) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

The probable starters are Tony Gonsolin (4-2) for the Dodgers and Brady Singer (4-7) for the Royals.

Dodgers vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023

2:10 PM ET

Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium

Probable Pitchers: Gonsolin - LAD (4-2, 3.30 ERA) vs Singer - KC (4-7, 5.88 ERA)

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tony Gonsolin

The Dodgers' Gonsolin (4-2) will make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Houston Astros on Sunday.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.30 and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .177 in 11 games this season.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Gonsolin will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 11 chances this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brady Singer

Singer (4-7 with a 5.88 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 17th of the season.

In his last time out on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander went six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.88, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .287 batting average against him.

Singer has four quality starts this year.

Singer is trying for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 innings per start.

In two of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

