Bookmakers have set player props for Mookie Betts, Bobby Witt Jr. and others when the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Royals Game Info

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Tony Gonsolin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Gonsolin Stats

Tony Gonsolin (4-2) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his 12th start of the season.

He has three quality starts in 11 chances this season.

Gonsolin will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 11 chances this season.

Gonsolin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Astros Jun. 25 5.0 5 4 4 3 1 vs. Giants Jun. 18 5.2 6 7 7 7 3 vs. White Sox Jun. 13 6.0 2 0 0 6 2 at Reds Jun. 6 5.0 5 4 3 5 3 vs. Nationals May. 30 6.0 3 1 1 2 2

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Betts Stats

Betts has recorded 83 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 56 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a .271/.374/.556 slash line on the year.

Betts hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .533 with four doubles, three home runs, eight walks and nine RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Jul. 1 1-for-2 0 0 1 2 0 at Royals Jun. 30 4-for-4 3 2 4 11 0 at Rockies Jun. 29 2-for-2 3 0 1 4 0 at Rockies Jun. 28 1-for-2 1 1 3 4 1 at Rockies Jun. 27 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has 28 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 39 walks and 54 RBI (105 total hits). He has swiped 11 bases.

He's slashed .321/.401/.541 on the year.

Freeman takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .275 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and eight RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Jul. 1 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Royals Jun. 30 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 1 at Rockies Jun. 29 2-for-3 1 0 3 2 0 at Rockies Jun. 28 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Rockies Jun. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 82 hits with 12 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs, 19 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen 23 bases.

He has a slash line of .248/.290/.417 on the season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Jul. 1 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 30 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has collected 74 hits with 14 doubles, 15 home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 40 runs.

He has a .253/.288/.454 slash line on the season.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Dodgers Jul. 1 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 vs. Dodgers Jun. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

