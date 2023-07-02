Top Player Prop Bets for Dodgers vs. Royals on July 2, 2023
Bookmakers have set player props for Mookie Betts, Bobby Witt Jr. and others when the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Dodgers vs. Royals Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Tony Gonsolin Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Gonsolin Stats
- Tony Gonsolin (4-2) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his 12th start of the season.
- He has three quality starts in 11 chances this season.
- Gonsolin will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.
- He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 11 chances this season.
Gonsolin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 25
|5.0
|5
|4
|4
|3
|1
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 18
|5.2
|6
|7
|7
|7
|3
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 13
|6.0
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2
|at Reds
|Jun. 6
|5.0
|5
|4
|3
|5
|3
|vs. Nationals
|May. 30
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Tony Gonsolin's player props with BetMGM.
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Betts Stats
- Betts has recorded 83 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 56 runs with seven stolen bases.
- He has a .271/.374/.556 slash line on the year.
- Betts hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .533 with four doubles, three home runs, eight walks and nine RBI.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Jul. 1
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 30
|4-for-4
|3
|2
|4
|11
|0
|at Rockies
|Jun. 29
|2-for-2
|3
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Rockies
|Jun. 28
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|3
|4
|1
|at Rockies
|Jun. 27
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Freeman Stats
- Freddie Freeman has 28 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 39 walks and 54 RBI (105 total hits). He has swiped 11 bases.
- He's slashed .321/.401/.541 on the year.
- Freeman takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .275 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and eight RBI.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Jul. 1
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|at Rockies
|Jun. 29
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|3
|2
|0
|at Rockies
|Jun. 28
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Rockies
|Jun. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman or other Dodgers players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has 82 hits with 12 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs, 19 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen 23 bases.
- He has a slash line of .248/.290/.417 on the season.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|Jul. 1
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 30
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has collected 74 hits with 14 doubles, 15 home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 40 runs.
- He has a .253/.288/.454 slash line on the season.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Dodgers
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 28
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Pérez or other Royals players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.