When the Los Angeles Dodgers (46-36) and Kansas City Royals (24-59) meet in the series rubber match at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday, July 2, Tony Gonsolin will get the nod for the Dodgers, while the Royals will send Brady Singer to the hill. The game will start at 2:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are -200 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Royals (+165). The contest's over/under has been set at 10 runs.

Dodgers vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Gonsolin - LAD (4-2, 3.30 ERA) vs Singer - KC (4-7, 5.88 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to wager on the Dodgers and Royals game but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Dodgers (-200) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $15.00 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Freddie Freeman hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won 40, or 58%, of the 69 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Dodgers have gone 10-7 (winning 58.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers went 6-3 over the nine games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have won in 21, or 30%, of the 70 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Royals have won six of 20 games when listed as at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Dodgers vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jason Heyward 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+160) Mookie Betts 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Will Smith 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+115) J.D. Martínez 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+120) David Peralta 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+150)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +600 3rd 1st Win NL West -175 - 1st

Think the Dodgers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Los Angeles and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.