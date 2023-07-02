Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers hit the field on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium against Brady Singer, who is starting for the Kansas City Royals. First pitch will be at 2:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers average 1.6 home runs per game to rank second in MLB play with 130 total home runs.

Los Angeles ranks fourth in baseball with a .447 slugging percentage.

The Dodgers are 19th in the majors with a .243 batting average.

Los Angeles scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (449 total, 5.5 per game).

The Dodgers are seventh in baseball with an on-base percentage of .329.

The Dodgers strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 17 mark in baseball.

Los Angeles' pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Los Angeles' 4.50 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Dodgers have the 12th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.260).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Tony Gonsolin (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.30 ERA in 57 1/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed five innings against the Houston Astros, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Gonsolin enters the outing with three quality starts under his belt this year.

Gonsolin is looking for his 10th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 11 outings this season.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 6/27/2023 Rockies W 5-0 Away Clayton Kershaw Connor Seabold 6/28/2023 Rockies L 9-8 Away Michael Grove Kyle Freeland 6/29/2023 Rockies W 14-3 Away Emmet Sheehan Chase Anderson 6/30/2023 Royals W 9-3 Away Bobby Miller Alec Marsh 7/1/2023 Royals L 6-4 Away Julio Urías Daniel Lynch 7/2/2023 Royals - Away Tony Gonsolin Brady Singer 7/3/2023 Pirates - Home Clayton Kershaw Mitch Keller 7/4/2023 Pirates - Home Emmet Sheehan Luis Ortiz 7/5/2023 Pirates - Home Bobby Miller Osvaldo Bido 7/6/2023 Pirates - Home Julio Urías Johan Oviedo 7/7/2023 Angels - Home Tony Gonsolin Griffin Canning

