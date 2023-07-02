How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 2
Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers hit the field on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium against Brady Singer, who is starting for the Kansas City Royals. First pitch will be at 2:10 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers average 1.6 home runs per game to rank second in MLB play with 130 total home runs.
- Los Angeles ranks fourth in baseball with a .447 slugging percentage.
- The Dodgers are 19th in the majors with a .243 batting average.
- Los Angeles scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (449 total, 5.5 per game).
- The Dodgers are seventh in baseball with an on-base percentage of .329.
- The Dodgers strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 17 mark in baseball.
- Los Angeles' pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Los Angeles' 4.50 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers have the 12th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.260).
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Tony Gonsolin (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.30 ERA in 57 1/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed five innings against the Houston Astros, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Gonsolin enters the outing with three quality starts under his belt this year.
- Gonsolin is looking for his 10th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance on the hill.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 11 outings this season.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/27/2023
|Rockies
|W 5-0
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Connor Seabold
|6/28/2023
|Rockies
|L 9-8
|Away
|Michael Grove
|Kyle Freeland
|6/29/2023
|Rockies
|W 14-3
|Away
|Emmet Sheehan
|Chase Anderson
|6/30/2023
|Royals
|W 9-3
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Alec Marsh
|7/1/2023
|Royals
|L 6-4
|Away
|Julio Urías
|Daniel Lynch
|7/2/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Tony Gonsolin
|Brady Singer
|7/3/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|Mitch Keller
|7/4/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Emmet Sheehan
|Luis Ortiz
|7/5/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Osvaldo Bido
|7/6/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Julio Urías
|Johan Oviedo
|7/7/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Griffin Canning
