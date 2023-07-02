Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off against Drew Waters and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday, at 2:10 PM ET.

The favored Dodgers have -210 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +170. The over/under for the contest is listed at 9.5 runs.

Dodgers vs. Royals Odds & Info

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -210 +170 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Dodgers have three wins against the spread in their last five chances. Los Angeles and its opponent have finished above the over/under in four straight games, with the average total set by bookmakers during that span being 10.6.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have put together a 40-29 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 58% of those games).

Los Angeles has gone 9-7 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter (56.2% winning percentage).

The Dodgers have an implied moneyline win probability of 67.7% in this game.

Los Angeles has played in 82 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 46 times (46-31-5).

The Dodgers have a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-15 22-21 13-14 32-22 35-22 10-14

