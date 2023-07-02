Sunday's contest at Kauffman Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (46-36) squaring off against the Kansas City Royals (24-59) at 2:10 PM ET (on July 2). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-5 win for the Dodgers, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Dodgers will call on Tony Gonsolin (4-2) versus the Royals and Brady Singer (4-7).

Dodgers vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Dodgers 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Dodgers have a record of 3-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 69 times this season and won 40, or 58%, of those games.

Los Angeles has entered 17 games this season favored by -200 or more and is 10-7 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 449.

The Dodgers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.50).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Schedule