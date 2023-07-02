Dodgers vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 2
Sunday's contest at Kauffman Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (46-36) squaring off against the Kansas City Royals (24-59) at 2:10 PM ET (on July 2). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-5 win for the Dodgers, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Dodgers will call on Tony Gonsolin (4-2) versus the Royals and Brady Singer (4-7).
Dodgers vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Dodgers vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Dodgers 6, Royals 5.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Over 10 runs
Explore More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Royals Player Props
|Dodgers vs Royals Pitching Matchup
Dodgers Performance Insights
- The Dodgers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
- The Dodgers have a record of 3-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 69 times this season and won 40, or 58%, of those games.
- Los Angeles has entered 17 games this season favored by -200 or more and is 10-7 in those contests.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.
- Los Angeles has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 449.
- The Dodgers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.50).
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 27
|@ Rockies
|W 5-0
|Clayton Kershaw vs Connor Seabold
|June 28
|@ Rockies
|L 9-8
|Michael Grove vs Kyle Freeland
|June 29
|@ Rockies
|W 14-3
|Emmet Sheehan vs Chase Anderson
|June 30
|@ Royals
|W 9-3
|Bobby Miller vs Alec Marsh
|July 1
|@ Royals
|L 6-4
|Julio Urías vs Daniel Lynch
|July 2
|@ Royals
|-
|Tony Gonsolin vs Brady Singer
|July 3
|Pirates
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Mitch Keller
|July 4
|Pirates
|-
|Emmet Sheehan vs Luis Ortiz
|July 5
|Pirates
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Osvaldo Bido
|July 6
|Pirates
|-
|Julio Urías vs Johan Oviedo
|July 7
|Angels
|-
|Tony Gonsolin vs Griffin Canning
