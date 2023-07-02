David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Royals - July 2
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:23 PM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Sunday, David Peralta (.303 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Royals.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is batting .276 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.
- Peralta enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .400.
- Peralta has gotten a hit in 40 of 66 games this year (60.6%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (16.7%).
- In five games this year, he has hit a home run (7.6%, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Peralta has driven home a run in 19 games this year (28.8%), including more than one RBI in 12.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 20 of 66 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|37
|.306
|AVG
|.252
|.341
|OBP
|.293
|.482
|SLG
|.346
|7
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|1
|18
|RBI
|11
|13/5
|K/BB
|20/7
|1
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.20).
- The Royals rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (96 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Royals are sending Singer (4-7) out to make his 17th start of the season. He is 4-7 with a 5.88 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.88, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are batting .287 against him.
