On Sunday, David Peralta (.303 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Royals.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is batting .276 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.

Peralta enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .400.

Peralta has gotten a hit in 40 of 66 games this year (60.6%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (16.7%).

In five games this year, he has hit a home run (7.6%, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish).

Peralta has driven home a run in 19 games this year (28.8%), including more than one RBI in 12.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 20 of 66 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 37 .306 AVG .252 .341 OBP .293 .482 SLG .346 7 XBH 7 4 HR 1 18 RBI 11 13/5 K/BB 20/7 1 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings