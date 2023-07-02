The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Austin Barnes (hitting .107 in his past 10 games, with a double, two walks and two RBI), battle starter Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Rockies.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Austin Barnes At The Plate

  • Barnes is batting .112 with two doubles and 10 walks.
  • In 10 of 31 games this season, Barnes got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has not homered in his 31 games this year.
  • In six games this year, Barnes has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In three of 31 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 14
.136 AVG .089
.255 OBP .160
.136 SLG .133
0 XBH 2
0 HR 0
5 RBI 2
12/7 K/BB 13/3
1 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Royals have a 5.20 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to give up 96 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
  • Singer (4-7 with a 5.88 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 17th of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • The 26-year-old has a 5.88 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .287 to his opponents.
