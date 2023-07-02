Austin Barnes Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Royals - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:31 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Austin Barnes (hitting .107 in his past 10 games, with a double, two walks and two RBI), battle starter Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Rockies.
Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Austin Barnes At The Plate
- Barnes is batting .112 with two doubles and 10 walks.
- In 10 of 31 games this season, Barnes got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has not homered in his 31 games this year.
- In six games this year, Barnes has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In three of 31 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|14
|.136
|AVG
|.089
|.255
|OBP
|.160
|.136
|SLG
|.133
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|2
|12/7
|K/BB
|13/3
|1
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.20 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 96 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Singer (4-7 with a 5.88 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 17th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 5.88 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .287 to his opponents.
