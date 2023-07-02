The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Austin Barnes (hitting .107 in his past 10 games, with a double, two walks and two RBI), battle starter Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Rockies.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Barnes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Austin Barnes At The Plate

Barnes is batting .112 with two doubles and 10 walks.

In 10 of 31 games this season, Barnes got a hit, but only one each time.

He has not homered in his 31 games this year.

In six games this year, Barnes has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In three of 31 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 14 .136 AVG .089 .255 OBP .160 .136 SLG .133 0 XBH 2 0 HR 0 5 RBI 2 12/7 K/BB 13/3 1 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings