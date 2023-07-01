Zamir White is set to take the field on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Las Vegas Raiders square off against the Denver Broncos in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Zamir White Injury Status

White is currently not on the injury report.

Zamir White 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 17 CAR, 70 YDS (4.1 YPC), 0 TD 0 TAR, 0 REC, 0 YDS, 0 TD

Zamir White Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 7.00 451 103 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 51.17 261 66 2023 ADP - 190 59

Zamir White 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 Cardinals 1 2 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Broncos 2 24 0 0 0 0 Week 5 @Chiefs 1 -7 0 0 0 0 Week 7 Texans 1 2 0 0 0 0 Week 9 @Jaguars 1 -1 0 0 0 0 Week 10 Colts 2 -1 0 0 0 0 Week 12 @Seahawks 2 28 0 0 0 0 Week 13 Chargers 2 6 0 0 0 0 Week 14 @Rams 3 9 0 0 0 0 Week 15 Patriots 1 4 0 0 0 0 Week 18 Chiefs 1 4 0 0 0 0

