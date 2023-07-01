At +6600, Zach Evans is a long shot to take home the 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year award, as his odds are 20th-best in the NFL.

Zach Evans 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. ROY +6600 20th Bet $100 to win $6,600

Zach Evans Insights

The Rams, who were 27th in the NFL in points scored last year, attempted a pass 56.4% of the time while running the football 43.6% of the time.

Los Angeles averaged 97.7 rushing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 27th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 13th, allowing 115.1 rushing yards per contest.

All Rams Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Cooper Kupp +15000 (31st in NFL) +3000 (13th in NFL) Aaron Donald +25000 (47th in NFL) +2000 (8th in NFL) Matthew Stafford +5000 (18th in NFL) +10000 (43rd in NFL) Tyler Higbee +25000 (113th in NFL) Cam Akers +25000 (113th in NFL)

