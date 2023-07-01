Zach Charbonnet and the Seattle Seahawks will play the San Francisco 49ers at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14 of the 2023 campaign. Peruse Charbonnet's stats in the column below.

Over his last three outings, Charbonnet has rushed for 154 yards (51.3 per game) on 48 carries with one touchdown. He's also hauled in 11 passes for 72 yards (24.0 per game).

Watch the Seahawks in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Zach Charbonnet Injury Status

Charbonnet is currently listed as active.

Is Charbonnet your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Check Out Zach Charbonnet NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds

Zach Charbonnet 2023 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 86 CAR, 368 YDS (4.3 YPC), 1 TD 29 TAR, 24 REC, 142 YDS, 0 TD

Rep Charbonnet and the Seattle Seahawks with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Zach Charbonnet Fantasy Insights

Charbonnet is the 41st-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 138th overall, as he has put up 57.0 total fantasy points (5.2 per game).

In his last three games, Charbonnet has posted 28.6 fantasy points (9.5 per game), running for 154 yards and scoring one touchdown on 48 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 72 yards on 11 grabs (12 targets) as a receiver.

Charbonnet has delivered 36.1 total fantasy points (7.2 per game) during his last five games, rushing the ball 58 times for 206 yards and one score. In the receiving game, he has tacked on 95 yards on 16 receptions (18 targets).

The peak of Charbonnet's fantasy season was a Week 13 performance against the Dallas Cowboys, a matchup in which he put up 15.9 fantasy points (19 carries, 60 yards, 1 TD; 1 reception, 39 yards).

From a fantasy standpoint, Zach Charbonnet's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 was his worst of the campaign, as he put up just 1.1 fantasy points. He ran for 11 yards on three carries on the day.

Other Seahawks Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Zach Charbonnet 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Rams 3 11 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Lions 4 16 0 2 14 0 Week 3 Panthers 9 46 0 1 -1 0 Week 4 @Giants 5 31 0 1 9 0 Week 6 @Bengals 2 5 0 2 14 0 Week 8 Browns 5 53 0 2 11 0 Week 9 @Ravens 4 8 0 1 5 0 Week 10 Commanders 6 44 0 4 18 0 Week 11 @Rams 15 47 0 6 22 0 Week 12 49ers 14 47 0 4 11 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 19 60 1 1 39 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.