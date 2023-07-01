Yonny Hernandez Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Royals - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:32 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Yonny Hernandez (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Daniel Lynch. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rockies.
Yonny Hernandez Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Yonny Hernandez At The Plate (2022)
- Hernandez hit .083 with two walks.
- In two of 10 games last season, Hernandez had a hit, but he didn't have a multi-hit game.
- Including all 10 games when he logged a plate appearance a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
- Hernandez didn't have an RBI in 10 games played last season.
- In one of his 10 games last year, he touched home plate, with multiple runs on that occasion.
Yonny Hernandez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|7
|.000
|AVG
|.100
|.000
|OBP
|.182
|.000
|SLG
|.100
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|1/0
|K/BB
|3/2
|0
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Royals had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
- The Royals' 4.72 team ERA ranked 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (17th in baseball).
- The Royals are sending Lynch (1-3) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.96 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.96, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .237 batting average against him.
