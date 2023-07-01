On Saturday, Yonny Hernandez (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Daniel Lynch. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rockies.

Yonny Hernandez Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Yonny Hernandez At The Plate (2022)

Hernandez hit .083 with two walks.

In two of 10 games last season, Hernandez had a hit, but he didn't have a multi-hit game.

Including all 10 games when he logged a plate appearance a season ago, he did not hit a home run.

Hernandez didn't have an RBI in 10 games played last season.

In one of his 10 games last year, he touched home plate, with multiple runs on that occasion.

Yonny Hernandez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 1 GP 7 .000 AVG .100 .000 OBP .182 .000 SLG .100 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 1/0 K/BB 3/2 0 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)