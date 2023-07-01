Will Smith -- .229 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Kansas City Royals, with Daniel Lynch on the mound, on July 1 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch

Daniel Lynch TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Discover More About This Game

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith leads Los Angeles in OBP (.404) this season, fueled by 59 hits.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 18th in the league in slugging.

Smith has gotten a hit in 39 of 59 games this year (66.1%), including 17 multi-hit games (28.8%).

Looking at the 59 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 12 of them (20.3%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 44.1% of his games this year, Smith has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 55.9% of his games this year (33 of 59), with two or more runs five times (8.5%).

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 30 .311 AVG .252 .409 OBP .398 .594 SLG .417 12 XBH 10 9 HR 3 25 RBI 16 20/16 K/BB 15/25 0 SB 1

