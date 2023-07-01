Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Royals - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:28 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Will Smith -- .229 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Kansas City Royals, with Daniel Lynch on the mound, on July 1 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith leads Los Angeles in OBP (.404) this season, fueled by 59 hits.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 18th in the league in slugging.
- Smith has gotten a hit in 39 of 59 games this year (66.1%), including 17 multi-hit games (28.8%).
- Looking at the 59 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 12 of them (20.3%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 44.1% of his games this year, Smith has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 55.9% of his games this year (33 of 59), with two or more runs five times (8.5%).
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|30
|.311
|AVG
|.252
|.409
|OBP
|.398
|.594
|SLG
|.417
|12
|XBH
|10
|9
|HR
|3
|25
|RBI
|16
|20/16
|K/BB
|15/25
|0
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.22 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 96 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Lynch (1-3 with a 3.96 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his seventh of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the lefty threw six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- In six games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.96, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .237 against him.
