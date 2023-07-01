The start of the 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, with Will Dissly and the Seattle Seahawks opening the year with a matchup versus the Los Angeles Rams at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Will Dissly Injury Status

Dissly is currently not on the injured list.

Will Dissly 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 38 TAR, 34 REC, 349 YDS, 3 TD

Will Dissly Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 52.90 235 29 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 34.48 313 39 2023 ADP - 876 135

Other Seahawks Players

Will Dissly 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Broncos 3 3 43 1 Week 2 @49ers 2 2 0 0 Week 3 Falcons 3 3 34 1 Week 4 @Lions 4 4 39 1 Week 5 @Saints 3 2 21 0 Week 6 Cardinals 1 1 12 0 Week 7 @Chargers 4 4 45 0 Week 8 Giants 2 2 12 0 Week 9 @Cardinals 4 3 24 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 2 2 28 0 Week 12 Raiders 3 2 17 0 Week 13 @Rams 2 2 22 0 Week 14 Panthers 3 2 20 0 Week 15 49ers 1 1 13 0 Week 16 @Chiefs 1 1 19 0

