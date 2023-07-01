Vietnam Odds to Win 2023 Women’s World Cup
Vietnam has the worst odds to top Group E at the 2023 Women's World Cup, at +50000. Its first game is on July 21 against United States.
Vietnam: World Cup Futures
|Odds
|Overall Rank
|Group Rank
|Odds to Win
|+50000
|27
|4
|Odds to Win Group E
|+50000
|30
|4
Vietnam: Last World Cup Performance
Vietnam wasn't among the 24 squads at the previous World Cup in 2019.
Vietnam: World Cup Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Time
|Score
|Goal Diff
|United States
|July 21
|9:00 PM ET
|-
|-
|Portugal
|July 27
|3:30 AM ET
|-
|-
|Netherlands
|August 1
|3:00 AM ET
|-
|-
Vietnam Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Luong Thi Thu Thuong
|23
|2
|-
|Tran Thị Thu
|32
|-
|-
|Thi My Anh Nguyen
|28
|22
|-
|Thi Kieu Chuong
|27
|3
|-
|Thi Thu Thao Tran
|30
|4
|-
|Ngoc Uyen Ha Thi
|2022
|-
|-
|Tran Thi Thuy Nga
|28
|-
|-
|Le Thị Diem My
|29
|13
|-
|Dao Thị Kieu Oanh
|20
|-
|-
|Thi Hang Khong
|29
|20
|-
|Thi Kim Thanh Tran
|29
|14
|-
|Doan Thi Ngoc Phuong
|25
|-
|-
|Nguyen Thi Truc Huong
|23
|-
|-
|Thi Tuyet Dung Nguyen
|29
|7
|-
|Thi Thuy Hang Nguyen
|23
|21
|-
|Thi Loan Hoang
|28
|-
|-
|Thi Hoa Vu
|19
|-
|-
|Huynh Nhu
|31
|9
|-
|Tran Thi Hai Linh
|22
|-
|-
|Tran Nguyen Bao Chau
|32
|-
|-
|Tran Thi Thuy Trang
|34
|8
|-
|Pham Hai Yen
|28
|12
|-
|Thi Bich Thuy Nguyen
|29
|23
|-
|Tuyet Ngan Nguyen Thi
|23
|10
|-
|Thi Thao Thai
|28
|11
|-
|Thanh Nha Nguyen Thi
|21
|19
|-
|Van Su Ngan Thi
|22
|21
|-
|Duong Thi Van
|28
|16
|-
