Van Jefferson: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is just around the corner, with Van Jefferson and the Los Angeles Rams opening the year with a contest against the Seattle Seahawks at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.
Van Jefferson Injury Status
Jefferson is currently not listed as injured.
Van Jefferson 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|44 TAR, 24 REC, 369 YDS, 3 TD
Van Jefferson Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|54.90
|228
|85
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|84.79
|187
|66
|2023 ADP
|-
|216
|74
Other Rams Players
Van Jefferson 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 9
|@Buccaneers
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Cardinals
|3
|3
|27
|1
|Week 11
|@Saints
|5
|3
|41
|0
|Week 12
|@Chiefs
|6
|3
|29
|1
|Week 13
|Seahawks
|4
|2
|39
|0
|Week 14
|Raiders
|4
|2
|44
|1
|Week 15
|@Packers
|2
|2
|32
|0
|Week 16
|Broncos
|5
|3
|19
|0
|Week 17
|@Chargers
|3
|3
|77
|0
|Week 18
|@Seahawks
|7
|3
|61
|0
