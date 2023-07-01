The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is just around the corner, with Van Jefferson and the Los Angeles Rams opening the year with a contest against the Seattle Seahawks at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Van Jefferson Injury Status

Jefferson is currently not listed as injured.

Is Jefferson your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Van Jefferson 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 44 TAR, 24 REC, 369 YDS, 3 TD

Rep Jefferson and the Los Angeles Rams with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Van Jefferson Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 54.90 228 85 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 84.79 187 66 2023 ADP - 216 74

Other Rams Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Van Jefferson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 9 @Buccaneers 5 0 0 0 Week 10 Cardinals 3 3 27 1 Week 11 @Saints 5 3 41 0 Week 12 @Chiefs 6 3 29 1 Week 13 Seahawks 4 2 39 0 Week 14 Raiders 4 2 44 1 Week 15 @Packers 2 2 32 0 Week 16 Broncos 5 3 19 0 Week 17 @Chargers 3 3 77 0 Week 18 @Seahawks 7 3 61 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.