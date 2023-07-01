In the NFC round of the NFL playoffs on Sunday, Tyler Johnson and the Los Angeles Rams will play the Detroit Lions at 8:15 PM ET. All of Johnson's numbers that you need to know can be found on this page.

Tyler Johnson Injury Status

Johnson is currently listed as active.

Tyler Johnson 2023 Stats

Receiving Stats 3 TAR, 2 REC, 8 YDS, 1 TD

Tyler Johnson Fantasy Insights

In Week 18 against the San Francisco 49ers, Johnson posted 6.8 fantasy points, tallying two receptions on three targets for eight yards and one TD.

Other Rams Players

Tyler Johnson 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 18 @49ers 3 2 8 1

