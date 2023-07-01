Tyler Higbee: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Tyler Higbee's 2023 season kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Los Angeles Rams against the Seattle Seahawks. Gametime is scheduled for 4:25 PM ET.
Tyler Higbee Injury Status
Higbee is currently listed as active.
Tyler Higbee 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|108 TAR, 72 REC, 620 YDS, 3 TD
Tyler Higbee Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|80.00
|174
|15
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|77.20
|203
|15
|2023 ADP
|-
|146
|16
Tyler Higbee 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Bills
|11
|5
|39
|0
|Week 2
|Falcons
|9
|7
|71
|0
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|4
|4
|61
|0
|Week 4
|@49ers
|14
|10
|73
|0
|Week 5
|Cowboys
|10
|7
|46
|0
|Week 6
|Panthers
|2
|1
|7
|0
|Week 8
|49ers
|6
|2
|15
|0
|Week 9
|@Buccaneers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Cardinals
|8
|8
|73
|0
|Week 11
|@Saints
|8
|4
|45
|0
|Week 13
|Seahawks
|5
|2
|14
|0
|Week 14
|Raiders
|3
|2
|11
|0
|Week 15
|@Packers
|5
|4
|27
|1
|Week 16
|Broncos
|11
|9
|94
|2
|Week 17
|@Chargers
|4
|3
|11
|0
|Week 18
|@Seahawks
|7
|4
|33
|0
