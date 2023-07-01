Tyler Higbee's 2023 season kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Los Angeles Rams against the Seattle Seahawks. Gametime is scheduled for 4:25 PM ET.

Tyler Higbee Injury Status

Higbee is currently listed as active.

Is Higbee your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Check Out Tyler Higbee NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

Tyler Higbee 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 108 TAR, 72 REC, 620 YDS, 3 TD

Rep Higbee and the Los Angeles Rams with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tyler Higbee Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 80.00 174 15 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 77.20 203 15 2023 ADP - 146 16

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Tyler Higbee 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 11 5 39 0 Week 2 Falcons 9 7 71 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 4 4 61 0 Week 4 @49ers 14 10 73 0 Week 5 Cowboys 10 7 46 0 Week 6 Panthers 2 1 7 0 Week 8 49ers 6 2 15 0 Week 9 @Buccaneers 1 0 0 0 Week 10 Cardinals 8 8 73 0 Week 11 @Saints 8 4 45 0 Week 13 Seahawks 5 2 14 0 Week 14 Raiders 3 2 11 0 Week 15 @Packers 5 4 27 1 Week 16 Broncos 11 9 94 2 Week 17 @Chargers 4 3 11 0 Week 18 @Seahawks 7 4 33 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.