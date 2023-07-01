At +25000, Tyler Higbee is a long shot to win the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 112th-best in the league.

Tyler Higbee 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +25000 112th Bet $100 to win $25,000

Tyler Higbee Insights

Higbee was targeted 108 times last year and tacked on 620 yards on 72 receptions with three TDs. He averaged 36.5 receiving yards.

The Rams called a pass on 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 43.6% of the time. Their offense was 27th in the NFL in points scored.

Los Angeles put up 182.8 passing yards per game on offense last season (27th in the NFL), and it ranked 21st defensively with 226 passing yards allowed per game.

All Rams Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Cooper Kupp +15000 (31st in NFL) +2500 (8th in NFL) Aaron Donald +25000 (47th in NFL) +2000 (7th in NFL) Matthew Stafford +5000 (17th in NFL) +10000 (43rd in NFL) Cam Akers +25000 (112th in NFL) Tyler Higbee +25000 (112th in NFL)

