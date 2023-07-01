Tutu Atwell: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:10 AM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The 2023 season kicks off for Tutu Atwell when the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks square off at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.
Tutu Atwell Injury Status
Atwell is currently listed as active.
Tutu Atwell 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|35 TAR, 18 REC, 298 YDS, 1 TD
|9 CAR, 34 YDS (3.8 YPC), 1 TD
Tutu Atwell Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|45.20
|258
|99
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|59.18
|245
|92
|2023 ADP
|-
|478
|164
Other Rams Players
Tutu Atwell 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Bills
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Cowboys
|2
|1
|54
|0
|Week 6
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Saints
|1
|1
|62
|1
|Week 12
|@Chiefs
|2
|2
|23
|0
|Week 13
|Seahawks
|5
|2
|48
|0
|Week 14
|Raiders
|9
|5
|50
|0
|Week 15
|@Packers
|4
|1
|10
|0
|Week 16
|Broncos
|2
|2
|14
|0
|Week 17
|@Chargers
|5
|2
|10
|0
|Week 18
|@Seahawks
|3
|2
|27
|0
