The 2023 season kicks off for Tutu Atwell when the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks square off at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Tutu Atwell Injury Status

Atwell is currently listed as active.

Is Atwell your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Tutu Atwell 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats Rushing Stats 35 TAR, 18 REC, 298 YDS, 1 TD 9 CAR, 34 YDS (3.8 YPC), 1 TD

Rep Atwell and the Los Angeles Rams with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tutu Atwell Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 45.20 258 99 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 59.18 245 92 2023 ADP - 478 164

Other Rams Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Tutu Atwell 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 1 0 0 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Cowboys 2 1 54 0 Week 6 Panthers 0 0 0 Week 11 @Saints 1 1 62 1 Week 12 @Chiefs 2 2 23 0 Week 13 Seahawks 5 2 48 0 Week 14 Raiders 9 5 50 0 Week 15 @Packers 4 1 10 0 Week 16 Broncos 2 2 14 0 Week 17 @Chargers 5 2 10 0 Week 18 @Seahawks 3 2 27 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.