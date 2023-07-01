Tuli Tuipulotu and the Los Angeles Chargers will match up with the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 3 of the 2023 campaign. Peruse Tuipulotu's stats in the piece below.

Tuli Tuipulotu Injury Status

Tuipulotu is currently not on the injured list.

Tuli Tuipulotu 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 9 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Tuli Tuipulotu 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Dolphins 0.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 2 @Titans 1.0 1.0 7 0 0

