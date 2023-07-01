With +3000 odds to capture the Defensive Rookie of the Year award this season, Tuli Tuipulotu is among the favorites for the award (fifth-best odds in NFL).

Tuli Tuipulotu 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. ROY +3000 5th Bet $100 to win $3,000

Tuli Tuipulotu Insights

Tuipulotu has collected 2.0 sacks to go with 4.0 TFL and 17 tackles in four games for the Chargers.

The Chargers own the sixth-ranked passing offense this year (269 passing yards per game), and they've been less effective defensively, ranking worst with 299.8 passing yards allowed per game.

Los Angeles is putting up 119.8 rushing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 13th in the NFL. The team's defensive unit ranks 14th, giving up 104.3 rushing yards per contest.

All Chargers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Justin Herbert +1600 (6th in NFL) +8000 (24th in NFL) Keenan Allen +4000 (8th in NFL) Khalil Mack +5000 (10th in NFL) Joey Bosa +12500 (28th in NFL) Derwin James +15000 (34th in NFL) Austin Ekeler +15000 (48th in NFL) Quentin Johnston +25000 (97th in NFL) Mike Williams +25000 (97th in NFL)

