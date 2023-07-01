Trevor Zegras is +15000 to claim the 2023-24 Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy, awarded to the NHL's top goalscorer. For more stats and information on this Anaheim Ducks player, continue reading.

Trevor Zegras' Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds

Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +15000 (38th in NHL)

MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)

Trevor Zegras 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 12 Time on Ice 15:18 214:20 Goals 0.1 1 Assists 0.1 1 Points 0.1 2 Hits 0.2 3 Takeaways 0.5 7 Giveaways 0.4 5 Penalty Minutes 0.6 8

Trevor Zegras' Next Game

Matchup: Calgary Flames at Anaheim Ducks

Calgary Flames at Anaheim Ducks Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM

10:00 PM TV Channel: BSW,ESPN+

TV Channel: BSW,ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

