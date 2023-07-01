Trevor Zegras 2023-24 NHL MVP Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:05 AM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Looking at odds to win the Hart Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's Most Valuable Player) for the 2023-24 season, the Anaheim Ducks' Trevor Zegras is currently +25000 -- scroll down for more stats and analysis.
Trevor Zegras' Hart Trophy Odds
- MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)
- Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +15000 (38th in NHL)
Trevor Zegras 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|12
|Time on Ice
|15:18
|214:20
|Goals
|0.1
|1
|Assists
|0.1
|1
|Points
|0.1
|2
|Hits
|0.2
|3
|Takeaways
|0.5
|7
|Giveaways
|0.4
|5
|Penalty Minutes
|0.6
|8
Trevor Zegras' Next Game
- Matchup: Calgary Flames at Anaheim Ducks
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSW,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
