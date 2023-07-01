Looking at odds to win the Hart Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's Most Valuable Player) for the 2023-24 season, the Anaheim Ducks' Trevor Zegras is currently +25000 -- scroll down for more stats and analysis.

Trevor Zegras' Hart Trophy Odds

MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)

Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +15000 (38th in NHL)

Trevor Zegras 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 12 Time on Ice 15:18 214:20 Goals 0.1 1 Assists 0.1 1 Points 0.1 2 Hits 0.2 3 Takeaways 0.5 7 Giveaways 0.4 5 Penalty Minutes 0.6 8

Trevor Zegras' Next Game

Matchup: Calgary Flames at Anaheim Ducks

Calgary Flames at Anaheim Ducks Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM

10:00 PM TV Channel: BSW,ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

