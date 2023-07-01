Looking at odds to win the Hart Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's Most Valuable Player) for the 2023-24 season, the Anaheim Ducks' Trevor Zegras is currently +25000 -- scroll down for more stats and analysis.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Trevor Zegras' Hart Trophy Odds

  • MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)
  • Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +15000 (38th in NHL)

Think Trevor Zegras will win NHL MVP? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Trevor Zegras 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 12
Time on Ice 15:18 214:20
Goals 0.1 1
Assists 0.1 1
Points 0.1 2
Hits 0.2 3
Takeaways 0.5 7
Giveaways 0.4 5
Penalty Minutes 0.6 8

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Trevor Zegras' Next Game

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.