Tre' McKitty is ready for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Los Angeles Chargers kick off their season in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.

Tre' McKitty Injury Status

McKitty is currently listed as active.

Tre' McKitty 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 18 TAR, 10 REC, 72 YDS, 0 TD

Tre' McKitty Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 7.20 448 88 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 11.33 471 92 2023 ADP - 426 58

Other Chargers Players

Tre' McKitty 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 4 3 24 0 Week 4 @Texans 1 1 4 0 Week 5 @Browns 2 0 0 0 Week 7 Seahawks 0 0 0 Week 10 @49ers 6 3 21 0 Week 13 @Raiders 1 1 8 0 Week 14 Dolphins 1 1 5 0 Week 16 @Colts 2 1 10 0 Week 18 @Broncos 1 0 0 0 Wild Card @Jaguars 2 2 16 0

