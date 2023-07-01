Tre Brown is ready to take the gridiron on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Seattle Seahawks match up with the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Tre Brown Injury Status

Brown is currently listed as active.

Tre Brown 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 3 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other Seahawks Players

Tre Brown 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 13 @Rams 0.0 0.0 3 0 0

