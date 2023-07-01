The 2023 campaign kicks off for Tanner Muse when the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins square off at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Tanner Muse Injury Status

Muse is currently not on the injury report.

Tanner Muse 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 9 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Tanner Muse 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 15 49ers 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 17 Jets 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 18 Rams 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Wild Card @49ers 0.0 0.0 4 0 1

