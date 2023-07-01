The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Stone Smartt and the Los Angeles Chargers opening the year with a tilt against the Miami Dolphins at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Stone Smartt Injury Status

Smartt is currently not listed as injured.

Stone Smartt 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 5 TAR, 4 REC, 17 YDS, 0 TD

Stone Smartt Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 1.70 527 103 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 8.44 495 103 2023 ADP - 402 47

Other Chargers Players

Stone Smartt 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 11 Chiefs 1 1 6 0 Week 13 @Raiders 3 2 3 0 Week 14 Dolphins 1 1 8 0

