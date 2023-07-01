Stone Smartt: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Stone Smartt and the Los Angeles Chargers opening the year with a tilt against the Miami Dolphins at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.
Stone Smartt Injury Status
Smartt is currently not listed as injured.
Stone Smartt 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|5 TAR, 4 REC, 17 YDS, 0 TD
Stone Smartt Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|1.70
|527
|103
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|8.44
|495
|103
|2023 ADP
|-
|402
|47
Stone Smartt 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 11
|Chiefs
|1
|1
|6
|0
|Week 13
|@Raiders
|3
|2
|3
|0
|Week 14
|Dolphins
|1
|1
|8
|0
