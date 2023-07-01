Russ Yeast is ready to take the field on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Los Angeles Rams square off against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Russ Yeast Injury Status

Yeast is currently not on the injured list.

Is Yeast your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Russ Yeast 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 16 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Rep Yeast and the Los Angeles Rams with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Rams Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Russ Yeast 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 10 Cardinals 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 11 @Saints 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 13 Seahawks 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 14 Raiders 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 15 @Packers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 16 Broncos 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 17 @Chargers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 18 @Seahawks 0.0 1.0 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.