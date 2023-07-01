Russ Yeast: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Russ Yeast is ready to take the field on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Los Angeles Rams square off against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL campaign.
Russ Yeast Injury Status
Yeast is currently not on the injured list.
Russ Yeast 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|16 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.
Russ Yeast 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 10
|Cardinals
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Saints
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Seahawks
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Raiders
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Packers
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Broncos
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Chargers
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Seahawks
|0.0
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
