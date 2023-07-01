Royce Freeman and the Los Angeles Rams will square off against the Cleveland Browns at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 13 of the 2023 campaign. All of Freeman's numbers that you need to know can be found on this page.

Freeman has 182 yards on 42 carries (60.7 ypg) with one rushing touchdown over his last three games.

Royce Freeman Injury Status

Freeman is currently not listed as injured.

Royce Freeman 2023 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 63 CAR, 292 YDS (4.6 YPC), 2 TD 1 TAR, 0 REC, 0 YDS, 0 TD

Royce Freeman Fantasy Insights

With 41.2 fantasy points in 2023 (5.9 per game), Freeman is the 53rd-ranked player at the RB position and 188th among all players.

During his last three games, Freeman has delivered 24.2 total fantasy points (8.1 per game), running the ball 42 times for 182 yards and one score.

Freeman has put up 41.2 fantasy points (8.2 per game) over his last five games, rushing for 292 yards with two touchdowns on 63 carries.

The peak of Freeman's season as a fantasy producer came against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12, as he put up 13.7 fantasy points by passing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks. As a runner, he contributed 77 rushing yards on 13 carries (5.9 YPC) with one score.

Other Rams Players

Royce Freeman 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 3 @Bengals 0 0 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Colts 0 0 0 0 0 0 Week 7 Steelers 12 66 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 9 44 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Packers 12 32 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Seahawks 17 73 0 0 0 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 13 77 1 0 0 0

