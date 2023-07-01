Ronnie Rivers' 2023 campaign starts on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Los Angeles Rams against the Seattle Seahawks. Gametime is scheduled for 4:25 PM ET.

Ronnie Rivers Injury Status

Rivers is currently not on the injury report.

Ronnie Rivers 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 9 CAR, 21 YDS (2.3 YPC), 0 TD 5 TAR, 5 REC, 29 YDS, 0 TD

Ronnie Rivers Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 5.00 472 112 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 17.54 413 111 2023 ADP - 337 95

Other Rams Players

Ronnie Rivers 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 6 Panthers 1 0 0 1 14 0 Week 8 49ers 8 21 0 4 15 0

