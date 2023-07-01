Ronnie Rivers: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Ronnie Rivers' 2023 campaign starts on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Los Angeles Rams against the Seattle Seahawks. Gametime is scheduled for 4:25 PM ET.
Ronnie Rivers Injury Status
Rivers is currently not on the injury report.
Ronnie Rivers 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|9 CAR, 21 YDS (2.3 YPC), 0 TD
|5 TAR, 5 REC, 29 YDS, 0 TD
Ronnie Rivers Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|5.00
|472
|112
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|17.54
|413
|111
|2023 ADP
|-
|337
|95
Other Rams Players
Ronnie Rivers 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 6
|Panthers
|1
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0
|Week 8
|49ers
|8
|21
|0
|4
|15
|0
