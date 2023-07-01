Robert Spillane: 2023 Stats & Injury News
The 2023 season kicks off for Robert Spillane when the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos square off at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.
Robert Spillane Injury Status
Spillane is currently not on the injury report.
Robert Spillane 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|77 Tackles (4.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 4 Pass Def.
Robert Spillane 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Bengals
|1.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Patriots
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Browns
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Jets
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Bills
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|2
|Week 6
|Buccaneers
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|1
|Week 7
|@Dolphins
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Eagles
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Saints
|0.0
|1.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Bengals
|0.0
|1.0
|5
|0
|1
|Week 13
|@Falcons
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Ravens
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Panthers
|0.0
|1.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Raiders
|0.0
|0.0
|12
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Ravens
|0.0
|1.0
|9
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Browns
|0.0
|0.0
|8
|0
|0
