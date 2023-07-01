At +5000 as of December 31, the Los Angeles Rams aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Rams Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +900

+900 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles compiled a 6-10-1 record against the spread last season.

The Rams and their opponents combined to hit the over six out of 17 times last season.

Los Angeles was a bottom-five offense last year, ranking worst with 280.5 yards per contest. On defense, it ranked 19th in the NFL (341.1 yards allowed per game).

Last year the Rams won just once away from home and had a 4-5 record at home.

As the underdog, Los Angeles had just two victories (2-9) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 3-3.

The Rams won only once in the NFC West (1-5), and they went 3-9 in the NFC overall.

Rams Impact Players

Cam Akers rushed for 786 yards (52.4 per game) and seven touchdowns in 15 games last year.

Cooper Kupp had 75 receptions for 812 yards (90.2 per game) and six touchdowns in nine games.

In nine games a season ago, Matthew Stafford passed for 2,087 yards (231.9 per game), with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.0%.

In the passing game, Tyler Higbee scored three TDs, catching 72 balls for 620 yards (36.5 per game).

Ernest Jones totaled one interception to go with 113 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and two passes defended in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Seahawks - +3000 2 September 17 49ers - +900 3 September 25 @ Bengals - +900 4 October 1 @ Colts - +10000 5 October 8 Eagles - +700 6 October 15 Cardinals - +20000 7 October 22 Steelers - +6600 8 October 29 @ Cowboys - +1600 9 November 5 @ Packers - +6600 11 November 19 Seahawks - +3000 12 November 26 @ Cardinals - +20000 13 December 3 Browns - +3500 14 December 10 @ Ravens - +1800 15 December 17 Commanders - +8000 16 December 21 Saints - +3000 17 December 31 @ Giants - +6600 18 January 7 @ 49ers - +900

