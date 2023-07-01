Raheem Layne's 2023 campaign begins on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Los Angeles Chargers against the Miami Dolphins. Gametime is scheduled for 4:25 PM ET.

Raheem Layne Injury Status

Layne is currently not on the injury report.

Raheem Layne 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 1 Tackle (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Raheem Layne 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 18 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

