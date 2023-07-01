Quentin Lake's 2023 season starts on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Los Angeles Rams against the Seattle Seahawks. Gametime is slated for 4:25 PM ET.

Quentin Lake Injury Status

Lake is currently not on the injury report.

Quentin Lake 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 8 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Quentin Lake 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 16 Broncos 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 18 @Seahawks 1.0 1.0 7 0 1

