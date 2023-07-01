With +2000 odds to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award this season, Quentin Johnston is among the favorites for the award (eighth-best odds in NFL). There are even more things to wager on, too, as he has two different bets available for 2023. We go over his available odds below.

Quentin Johnston 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +25000 112th Bet $100 to win $25,000 Off. ROY +2000 8th Bet $100 to win $2,000

Quentin Johnston Insights

The Chargers, who were 13th in the NFL in points scored last year, dropped back to pass 63.8% of the time while running the ball 36.2% of the time.

Offensively, Los Angeles was a top-five unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking third-best in the NFL by averaging 269.6 passing yards per game. It ranked seventh on defense (200.4 passing yards allowed per game).

All Chargers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Justin Herbert +1100 (3rd in NFL) +3000 (15th in NFL) Joey Bosa +3500 (14th in NFL) Derwin James +8000 (24th in NFL) Austin Ekeler +3500 (24th in NFL) Khalil Mack +20000 (51st in NFL) Keenan Allen +20000 (75th in NFL) Quentin Johnston +25000 (112th in NFL) Mike Williams +25000 (112th in NFL)

