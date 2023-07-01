In Week 2 of the 2023 season, Puka Nacua and the Los Angeles Rams will match up against the San Francisco 49ers at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Peruse Nacua's stats in the article below.

Puka Nacua Injury Status

Nacua is currently not on the injured list.

Puka Nacua 2023 Stats

Receiving Stats 15 TAR, 10 REC, 119 YDS, 0 TD

Puka Nacua Fantasy Insights

In Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks, Nacua hauled in 10 balls on 15 targets for 119 yards, good for 11.9 fantasy points.

Other Rams Players

Puka Nacua 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 15 10 119 0

