Puka Nacua: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
In Week 2 of the 2023 season, Puka Nacua and the Los Angeles Rams will match up against the San Francisco 49ers at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Peruse Nacua's stats in the article below.
Puka Nacua Injury Status
Nacua is currently not on the injured list.
Puka Nacua 2023 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|15 TAR, 10 REC, 119 YDS, 0 TD
Puka Nacua Fantasy Insights
- In Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks, Nacua hauled in 10 balls on 15 targets for 119 yards, good for 11.9 fantasy points.
Puka Nacua 2023 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|15
|10
|119
|0
