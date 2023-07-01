Makea Nacua is +700 to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, according to oddsmakers. Those odds are second-best in the league.

Makea Nacua 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. ROY +700 2nd Bet $100 to win $700

Makea Nacua Insights

So far this year Nacua has 64 grabs (on 96 targets) for a team-best 827 yards and two scores, averaging 91.9 yards per game.

The Rams have thrown the ball on 57.5% of their plays from scrimmage this season and run the ball 42.5% of the time. They are 18th in the NFL in points scored.

Los Angeles is totaling 231 passing yards per game on offense (13th in the NFL), and ranks 13th on defense with 217.2 passing yards allowed per game.

All Rams Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Matthew Stafford +20000 (18th in NFL) +15000 (48th in NFL) Cooper Kupp +12500 (28th in NFL) Aaron Donald +25000 (44th in NFL) Tyler Higbee +25000 (92nd in NFL)

