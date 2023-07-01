Pavel Mintyukov is +3500 to claim the 2023-24 Calder Memorial Trophy, awarded to the NHL's top rookie. For more stats and info on this Anaheim Ducks player, scroll down.

Pavel Mintyukov's Rookie of the Year Odds

Calder Trophy Odds: +3500 (7th in NHL)

Pavel Mintyukov 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 31 Time on Ice 18:49 583:24 Goals 0.1 2 Assists 0.5 15 Points 0.5 17 Hits 1.4 43 Takeaways 0.2 7 Giveaways 0.3 10 Penalty Minutes 0.5 14

Pavel Mintyukov's Next Game

Matchup: Calgary Flames at Anaheim Ducks

Calgary Flames at Anaheim Ducks Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM

10:00 PM TV Channel: BSW,ESPN+

