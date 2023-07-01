Otito Ogbonnia's 2023 season kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Los Angeles Chargers against the Miami Dolphins. Gametime is slated for 4:25 PM ET.

Otito Ogbonnia Injury Status

Ogbonnia is currently not on the injured list.

Otito Ogbonnia 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 14 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Otito Ogbonnia 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Raiders 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 3 Jaguars 0.0 1.0 5 0 0 Week 6 Broncos 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 7 Seahawks 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 9 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 10 @49ers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

